Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

