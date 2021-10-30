Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCHGY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

