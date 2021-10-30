CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Down 46.9% in October

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $3,361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

