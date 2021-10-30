Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

SID stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SID shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.