Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $568.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

