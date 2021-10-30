ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Heritage Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.5% during the second quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

COP opened at $74.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -189.69%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

