Contrasting Klépierre (KLPEF) and Its Competitors

Klépierre (OTCMKTS: KLPEF) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Klépierre to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Klépierre has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Klépierre and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Klépierre Competitors 12.66% 2.97% 1.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Klépierre and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $966.53 million -$897.51 million -7.80 Klépierre Competitors $728.66 million $21.86 million 19.36

Klépierre has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Klépierre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Klépierre and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 6 4 1 0 1.55 Klépierre Competitors 3517 14213 13993 337 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Klépierre’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Klépierre has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Klépierre peers beat Klépierre on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

