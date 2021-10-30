CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the September 30th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the second quarter valued at $148,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of CONX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. CONX has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

