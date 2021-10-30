Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Shares Down 1.5%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 1,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 66,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

