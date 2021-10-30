Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,151 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

