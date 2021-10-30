Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $40.32 on Friday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $2,305,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $10,863,000.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

