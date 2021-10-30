CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the September 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

