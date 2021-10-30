Critical Review: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) vs. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -27.56% -21.13% Moderna 49.79% 88.13% 34.23%

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Moderna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($2.91) -40.24 Moderna $803.40 million 173.44 -$747.06 million ($1.96) -176.13

Kodiak Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kodiak Sciences and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 5 5 0 2.36 Moderna 4 6 6 0 2.13

Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $131.09, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%. Moderna has a consensus target price of $199.50, suggesting a potential downside of 42.21%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Moderna.

Summary

Moderna beats Kodiak Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

