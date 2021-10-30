Cryoport (CYRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cryoport stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Cryoport worth $20,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

