CryptEx Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.49 or 0.00026713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $22,699.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,753.73 or 1.00028719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.28 or 0.00614366 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001648 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

