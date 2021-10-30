Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce sales of $6.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.21 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $24.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $24.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $26.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Cummins by 18.7% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $239.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.07 and its 200-day moving average is $243.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins has a 52 week low of $214.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

