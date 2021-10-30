Curve DAO Token (CRV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $667.63 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00008517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $667.63 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00249612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,618,756,966 coins and its circulating supply is 413,487,283 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

