Cyclone Protocol (CYC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175,786.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $374.91 or 0.00608211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $175,786.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002150 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00157280 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006305 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 19,579 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.