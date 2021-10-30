Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday.

Shares of DANOY opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

