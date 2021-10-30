Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV (NASDAQ:DCRDU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 55,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 75,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000.

