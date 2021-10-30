Delimobil Holding S.A. (DMOB) Announces November 3rd IPO

Delimobil Holding S.A. (DMOB) expects to raise $220 million in an IPO on Wednesday, November 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 20,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00-$12.00 per share.

In the last year, Delimobil Holding S.A. generated $130.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $23.9 million. The company has a market-cap of $1.1 billion.

DELIMOBIL HOLDING S.A. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is an IPO of American Depositary Shares. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. Revenue and net loss figures in this IPO Profile are for the last 12 months ending June 30, 2021, converted to U.S. dollars from Russian roubles.) Our Mission: To foster human connection by placing fast, easy and affordable mobility at the heart of it. Let’s share the future together. We are a leading shared mobility provider in Russia, offering convenient, affordable and sustainable transportation alternatives supported by an advanced technology framework. Founded in 2015, we were a pioneer in the Russian car sharing industry and created the standard for car sharing services on the Russian market. We have developed through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a leading car sharing operator in Russia, in terms of geographic presence, fleet size, number of trips in Moscow and revenue growth, as well as a first-mover in car subscription services. Our MAU increased from 270,000 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, to 461,000 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, which we believe was the combined result of our fleet growth, competitive customer proposition (including a user rating system with gamification and loyalty triggers, operations across 11 cities and smart churn prevention activities) and strong brand awareness. We operate in the Russian shared mobility market under two principal business lines: free-floating car sharing under our brand “Delimobil” and car subscription for long-term rentals under our brand “Anytime Prime.” Delimobil was ranked first in top-of-mind and brand awareness among Russian car sharing providers in December 2020, according to brand health tracking research commissioned by us and done by Tiburon Brand Health Research. Each brand has its own separate fleet of vehicles that caters to the needs of our customers. As of Sept. 30, 2021, Delimobil’s car sharing fleet comprised almost 18,000 vehicles across 11 cities in Russia and Anytime Prime’s long-term car rental fleet consisted of almost 600 vehicles. Delimobil’s car sharing fleet is composed mostly of economy class vehicles, including VW Polo, Fiat, Hyundai Solaris, Renault Kaptur and Kia Rio. Anytime Prime’s long-term rental fleet is composed of premium class and luxury vehicles, including top-of-the-line models from Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Porsche, enabling customers to enjoy a high-quality driving experience. Delimobil’s and Anytime Prime’s fleets are available to individual (“B2C”) and corporate (“B2B”) customers. Our mobility offerings are supported by our advanced technology framework. We have two mobile apps for customers, our Delimobil and Anytime Prime apps, through which customers can sign up, view, select and book a vehicle as well as pay for their trip or rental. “.

DELIMOBIL HOLDING S.A. was founded in 2015 and has 600 employees. The company is located at 10, rue C.M. Spoo L-2546, Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and can be reached via phone at +352 26 97 63 04 or on the web at https://www.delimobil.com/.

