Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Shares Down 2%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 1.89 and last traded at 1.92. 50,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 47,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.86.

About Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of Helium and Oil & Gas properties. It holds interest in the projects HeliopolisHolbrook Basin Helium and Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit Oil And Gas. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

