DIAGNOS’s (ADK) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

DIAGNOS stock opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.62. DIAGNOS has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$0.77.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DIAGNOS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent Duhamel purchased 100,000 shares of DIAGNOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at C$113,190. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,815.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

