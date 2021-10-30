DIAGNOS’s (ADK) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
DIAGNOS stock opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.62. DIAGNOS has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$0.77.
DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DIAGNOS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.
