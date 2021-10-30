Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.59 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $10.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.72 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $114.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

