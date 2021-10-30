Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0035

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $784,913.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.71 or 0.00431108 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

