Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.53 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for $48.88 or 0.00079226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00250326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00098048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,635 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

