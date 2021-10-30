Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,048 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Quaker Chemical worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 134,896 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $5,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day moving average is $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.12 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

