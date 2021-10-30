Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 33,292 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,997 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.75% of BCB Bancorp worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BCBP opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. Equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.