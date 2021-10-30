Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,711 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.47% of Limoneira worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMNR opened at $16.13 on Friday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $285.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

