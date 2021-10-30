Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 107,103 Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Karuna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $140.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

