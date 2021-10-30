Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.31% of AxoGen worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. Research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

