Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,464 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.84% of Lakeland Industries worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 276.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

