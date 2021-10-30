Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 69.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $237.17 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.71 and a one year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.73.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

