Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $79.13 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.