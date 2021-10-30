Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.06% of Culp worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 121,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

