Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.89% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

