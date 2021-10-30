Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.02% of Berry worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 38.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 273,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 310.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 106,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 100.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 103,481 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRY. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.