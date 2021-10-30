Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of HUYA worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 519.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 180.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

HUYA opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

