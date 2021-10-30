Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Sapiens International worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 47.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sapiens International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

