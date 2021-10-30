Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.74% of Independence worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Independence in the first quarter valued at $1,973,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence by 11.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Independence by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 439,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHC opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. Independence Holding has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

