Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.15% of Aviat Networks worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

AVNW opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.17.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

