Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.17 Million Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Ovintiv worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.