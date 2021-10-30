Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.49 Million Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Palomar worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after buying an additional 112,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $5,056,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,100 shares of company stock worth $4,770,725 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.05 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

