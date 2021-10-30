Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.70 Million Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.19% of Aspen Aerogels worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.