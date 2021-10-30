Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.93 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of 10x Genomics worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $120,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,376,282. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

TXG opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.