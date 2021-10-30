Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.29 Million Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.93% of Northeast Bank worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 10.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Shares of NBN stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $276.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.73. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.