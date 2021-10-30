Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.33 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Bill.com worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Shares of BILL opened at $294.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -251.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.12 and its 200-day moving average is $209.93. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $312.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,250 shares of company stock worth $60,229,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

