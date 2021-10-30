Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.28% of Heritage Insurance worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,885 shares of company stock valued at $140,780 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.