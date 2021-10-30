Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of BOX worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BOX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 1.30. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

