Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.32% of First Business Financial Services worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $249.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

